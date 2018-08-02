[SBS Star] B1A4 BARO in Talks to Join a Crime-solving Drama

K-pop boy group B1A4's member BARO is gearing up restarting his career as actor Cha Sun Woo (BARO's real name).On August 2, BARO is reportedly in talks for his appearance on MBC's upcoming drama 'Luther' (working title).If he confirms to join the drama, this will be his first drama schedule since leaving his former agency WM Entertainment.Recently, veteran actor Shin Ha Kyun has confirmed to join the drama as the male protagonist.'Luther' is a remake of a British crime-solving television series broadcasted on BBC One in 2010 until 2015.The story is about confrontation between a genius female psychopath and a passionate detective.The first episode of drama 'Luther' is scheduled to air in this October.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'baroganatanatda' Instagram, HODU&U Entertainment)(SBS Star)