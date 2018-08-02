SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's Childhood Friend Shares Heartwarming Memories of ROSE
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's Childhood Friend Shares Heartwarming Memories of ROSE

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ's childhood friend revealed how kind ROSÉ was when they used to hang out together in the past.

On August 1, a woman claiming to be ROSÉ's childhood friend from Australia shared some sweet memories of ROSÉ online.ROSEWith the title, "I went to the same church as BLACKPINK's ROSÉ.", she started off the story by saying, "Hi, I'm just a regular girl in early 20s. I moved to Australia when I was seven, and I'm currently taking time off from a college in Australia and spending some time in Korea."

She continued, "You know, BLACKPINK is huge right now. Australians are crazy about BLACKPINK as well. I actually used to go to the same church as Chae Young (ROSÉ's real name) throughout elementary and middle school. We were quite close, and I even knew Chae Young's parents. Her dad was super funny and her mom was really skinny."ROSEShe added, "Chae Young actively took part in the praise and worship team, and dance team at the church since elementary school. She had such a great personality that she was not only popular among boys, but girls also loved her. She had lots of friends. As far as I remember, she attended a girls' middle school. Oh, our church was a church for Koreans, by the way."

Lastly, she said, "I've lost contact with her after she left to Korea to become a trainee, but I really hope she becomes more successful. I've always wanted to let everybody know how kind and nice of a person she was. Chae Young, if you happen to read this, you may not be able to get in touch with me, but make sure to take care of yourself! Love you and miss you, Rosie♥".ROSEUpon reading this, BLACKPINK fans have been making comments such as, "Thank you for sharing! It seems like ROSÉ was just born as an absolute sweetheart.", "Our angel ROSÉ! We love you so much!", "This story is too sweet that it's making me tear up.", and so on.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has recently kicked off its first-ever concert tour that is to be held in three cities in Japan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pann.nate' Official Website, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)

(SBS Star)       
