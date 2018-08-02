[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Praise BLACKPINK ROSE's Cover of 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS'

Recent cover stage of girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ has garnered attention from K-pop fans.On July 24 and 25, BLACKPINK held its 'BLACKPINK Japan Arena Tour 2018' at Kyosera Dome in Osaka, Japan.During the concert, BLACKPINK's vocalist ROSÉ reinterpreted her labelmate TAEYANG's solo track 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' in her unique style of singing.Wearing a casual outfit, ROSÉ played an electric guitar and started to sing the BIGBANG member's all-time hit song 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS'.Even though the original track is for male singers, ROSÉ presented the song to her fans with her ever so magical vocals.After watching her special stage, fans commented, "Wish I could have the voice like her!", "My life is complete after listening to her voice.", "One of the best 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' covers ever!", and more.Check out the fancam of BLACKPINK's ROSÉ singing TAEYANG's 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' below.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'anton spys' YouTube)(SBS Star)