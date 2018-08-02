SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN's Hilarious Habit While Wearing Glasses?
작성 2018.08.02
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN is making many fans cry in laugh with his weird gesture.

Recently, a post titled 'JIN's elegant habit' was uploaded on an online community and became a hot issue among BTS' fans.

JIN is often spotted wearing round glasses that make his intellectual mood stand out.

His fans loved him wearing glasses saying he looks like the most intellectual and refined man.BTS JINBTS JINHowever, one peculiar habit of him while wearing glasses broke all those images.

It was discovered that every time JIN pushes his glasses into place, he always elegantly twist his wrist.BTS JINFans noticed this habit and posted the compilation online.

After seeing the post, fans couldn't stop laughing because his habit was just showing JIN's hilarious and extraordinary character.
BTS JINHis serious face and natural behaviors prove that he is not joking and it is a real personal habit of JIN.

Fans commented, "Why haven't I noticed this before?", "I really want to know why he pushes his glasses like that. LOL", "I thought it was just a joke, but it was real...", and "It is weirdly addictive."

Here are more images showing JIN's funny habit.
BTS JINBTS JINYou'll get to try it with your own glasses when you see JIN's addictive movements!

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
