[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Becomes the Crown Prince of Joseon Dynasty!

K-pop boy group EXO's member/actor D.O. (Do Kyung-soo) turns into a prince for his new drama.On August 2, tvN's upcoming drama '100 Days My Prince' (literal title) released the official teasers featuring D.O. and actress Nam Ji Hyun.In the upcoming historical romantic-comedy drama, D.O. plays the role of Joseon's prince 'Lee Yul'.However, the prince somehow goes missing and loses all his memory, and wanders for 100 days under a new name and personality.During this journey, he meets 'Hong Sim' (Nam Ji Hyun), head of the first detective agency in Joseon.'100 Days My Prince' premieres on September 10 at 9:30 PM KST.(Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince)(SBS Star)