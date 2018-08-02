[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Surprises Fans with Unbelievable Dance Practice & MV Teasers













K-pop boy group iKON dropped a choreography teaser clip for its upcoming track 'KILLING ME'.On August 1, a dance practice teaser of 'KILLING ME' was uploaded on iKON's official YouTube channel a day before its comeback.Normally, dance practice video is a behind content that is released after the official comeback stage.This sneak preview of choreography unveiled the highlight part of chorus and the overall feel of the title track 'KILLING ME'.With intensive acrobatic dance moves, iKON made its fans have sleepless nights wondering what their comeback song will be like.Before this dance practice teaser, iKON already have dropped two teasers of the music video.On each July 30 and August 1, iKON released music video teasers giving more hints of its upcoming track.In the teasers, members of iKON is exuding dark masculine charms in an air of doom and gloom.The members of iKON all said in chorus that the 'choreography' is the real killing point of this new title track, and implied that its concept will be completely different from their previous images.The upcoming mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' is the final part of trilogy 'NEW KIDS'.The album features the title track 'KILLING ME' composed by B.I, Joe Rhee, and R.Tee, sub-title track 'FREEDOM' composed by Millennium and three side tracks of 'ONLY YOU', 'COCKTAIL', and 'JUST FOR YOU'.Check out three teaser videos above and get ready for iKON's comeback on August 2 at 6PM KST!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'withikonic' Instagram, 'iKON' YouTube)(SBS Star)