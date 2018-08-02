[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Reveals How Idols Ask Each Other Out on Dates

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Naeun revealed the ways how idols secretly ask each other out on dates.On August 1, Son Naeun made a guest appearance at MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.During the show, Son Naeun revealed how idol group members ask each other out without anyone knowing.She said, "Back in the day, idols used to send each other little notes back and forth."Then she said that she recently discovered a new way of idols asking each other out.Son Naeun continued, "I found out that people ask each other out by sending direct messages via their social media accounts. So I checked if I had any, but I had none."Meanwhile, Apink has successfully wrapped up its 7th mini album 'ONE & SIX' promotions with the title track 'I'm so sick'.(Credit= 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)