[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Reveals How Idols Ask Each Other Out on Dates
[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Reveals How Idols Ask Each Other Out on Dates

작성 2018.08.02
K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Naeun revealed the ways how idols secretly ask each other out on dates.

On August 1, Son Naeun made a guest appearance at MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.
Apink Son NaeunDuring the show, Son Naeun revealed how idol group members ask each other out without anyone knowing.
Apink Son NaeunShe said, "Back in the day, idols used to send each other little notes back and forth."

Then she said that she recently discovered a new way of idols asking each other out.
Apink Son NaeunSon Naeun continued, "I found out that people ask each other out by sending direct messages via their social media accounts. So I checked if I had any, but I had none."

Meanwhile, Apink has successfully wrapped up its 7th mini album 'ONE & SIX' promotions with the title track 'I'm so sick'.

(Credit= 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook, MBC Radio Star)

(SBS Star) 
