[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Surprises Crowd with Impromptu Street Performance

арми засняли как чонгук поет lost stars на публике, я пожалуй уйду в свой тихий эмо уголок pic.twitter.com/I3BVYivJrz — pororo ♡`` (@patty_pororo) 2018년 7월 31일

K-pop boy group BTS's member JUNGKOOK held a surprise street performance in Malta.On July 31, one lucky BTS' fan shared a video on his/her social media account of a man dressed in black singing a song in public.In the video, the man stands in front of a stall, and sweetly sings 'Lost Stars' from the movie 'Begin Again' in front a spellbound crowd.As the video was taken at night, and it was hard to see the man's face properly, many started wondering who the man was.Soon enough, they were able to find out that it was JUNGKOOK from a comment made by the uploader.Fans became even more certain about this as BTS is currently in Europe filming a reality show, and the outfit of the man matched the outfit that JUNGKOOK was spotted wearing earlier that day.After the video surfaced online, a lot of fans have been commenting how lucky the people who happened to be at that place when JUNGKOOK made an impromptu appearance were.Besides filming the reality show in Europe, BTS is busy getting ready for its comeback with a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' that is to be released on August 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'patty_pororo' Twitter, Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)