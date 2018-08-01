[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals the Reason Why He Doesn't Take Part in Musicals

K-pop boy group BTOB's member/actor Yook Sungjae shared the reason why he hesitates to try musical acting.On July 31, the members of BTOB sat down for an interview with Celuv.TV to talk about the group's as well as individual members' upcoming activities.During the interview, Yook Sungjae was asked whether he plans to take on the genre of musical in the future.Yook Sungjae responded with a firm no, and said that he still does not feel confident with his singing and acting.Yook Sungjae explained, "Musical is a genre that combines both (singing and acting), and I'm just not sure if I'm at that extent yet."He continued, "I really want to polish my singing and acting abilities to the level I could truly enjoy demonstrating them."Not only having an outstanding talents in singing as a member of BTOB, Yook Sungjae showed his exceptional acting skills with his role in the hit drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016).(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, '셀럽티비 - celuvtv' YouTube)(SBS Star)