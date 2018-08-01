SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals the Reason Why He Doesn't Take Part in Musicals
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals the Reason Why He Doesn't Take Part in Musicals

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.01 17:51 수정 2018.08.01 17:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Reveals the Reason Why He Doesnt Take Part in Musicals
K-pop boy group BTOB's member/actor Yook Sungjae shared the reason why he hesitates to try musical acting.

On July 31, the members of BTOB sat down for an interview with Celuv.TV to talk about the group's as well as individual members' upcoming activities.

During the interview, Yook Sungjae was asked whether he plans to take on the genre of musical in the future.
BTOB Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae responded with a firm no, and said that he still does not feel confident with his singing and acting.
BTOB Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae explained, "Musical is a genre that combines both (singing and acting), and I'm just not sure if I'm at that extent yet."

He continued, "I really want to polish my singing and acting abilities to the level I could truly enjoy demonstrating them."
BTOB Yook SungjaeBTOB Yook SungjaeNot only having an outstanding talents in singing as a member of BTOB, Yook Sungjae showed his exceptional acting skills with his role in the hit drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016).
 

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, '셀럽티비 - celuvtv' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호