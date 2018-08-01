SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU to Make His Debut as an Actor in a New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU to Make His Debut as an Actor in a New Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.01 16:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU to Make His Debut as an Actor in a New Drama
K-pop boy group B1A4's member CNU is preparing for his first acting project.

On July 31, WM Entertainment announced that CNU is going appear on the new SBS drama 'Ms Ma, Nemesis'.CNU'Ms Ma, Nemesis' is a remake of a novel written by English novelist Agatha Christie.

The story is about a woman who was falsely accused of killing her own daughter to solve crime cases around her to disclose the dark secret.

Actress Kim Yunjin and actor Jung Woong In have been confirmed to the lineup already.CNUCNU will be taking the role of a policeman 'Bae Do-hwan' in 'Ms Ma, Nemesis'.

CNU had briefly appeared on KBS' sitcom 'I Need a Fairy' (2012), but this is his official debut as an idol actor, and his fans are expecting for him to make a great achievement in acting as well.CNUMeanwhile, 'Ms Ma, Nemesis' is set to air in the second half of the year.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'realcnu' Instagram)

(SBS Star)            
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호