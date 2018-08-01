[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU to Make His Debut as an Actor in a New Drama

K-pop boy group B1A4's member CNU is preparing for his first acting project.On July 31, WM Entertainment announced that CNU is going appear on the new SBS drama 'Ms Ma, Nemesis'.'Ms Ma, Nemesis' is a remake of a novel written by English novelist Agatha Christie.The story is about a woman who was falsely accused of killing her own daughter to solve crime cases around her to disclose the dark secret.Actress Kim Yunjin and actor Jung Woong In have been confirmed to the lineup already.CNU will be taking the role of a policeman 'Bae Do-hwan' in 'Ms Ma, Nemesis'.CNU had briefly appeared on KBS' sitcom 'I Need a Fairy' (2012), but this is his official debut as an idol actor, and his fans are expecting for him to make a great achievement in acting as well.Meanwhile, 'Ms Ma, Nemesis' is set to air in the second half of the year.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'realcnu' Instagram)(SBS Star)