[SBS Star] B1A4 SANDEUL & BTOB Lee Changsub to Lead a Musical Together

'The Man in the Iron Mask' is a musical based on the novel of the same name written by a French writer Alexandre Dumas from the 19th century.

SANDEUL from K-pop boy group B1A4 and Lee Changsub from BTOB have been confirmed to lead a musical together.On August 1, the production team of 'The Man in the Iron Mask' revealed that they have cast SANDEUL and Lee Changsub as leads of the musical.The story is about three former musketeers and the captain of the Musketeers of the Guard discovering the secret of Louis XIV of France.In the musical, SANDEUL will be playing the role of the captain of the Musketeers of the Guard 'Charles de Batz de Castelmore d'Artagnan' and Lee Changsub will be playing 'Louis XIV of France'.Since both stars have previously demonstrated their excellent acting and singing talent through various musicals, many are looking forward to watching their upcoming musical.The musical is scheduled to be held from September 13 until November 18 at Kwanglim Art Center's BBCH Hall, Seoul.(Lee Narin, Credit= WM Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)