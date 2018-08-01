SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Students Vote for Idol Groups They Want to See as Their Teachers or Classmates
작성 2018.08.01 16:09 조회수
Korean teenagers voted on which K-pop idol group they wish to meet as their teachers or classmates.

Recently on June 15 to 27, a mobile application '10JAM' asked teenagers to vote for two interesting surveys.

One survey asked about the male idol groups who they wanted as their teachers, while the other asked about the female idol groups who they wanted as their classmates.
10JAM vote resultsBTSFor the first one, BTS ranked No. 1 with 26% of the votes, while Wanna One, BTOB, EXO and WINNER followed with 11%, 9%, 9% and 5% of the votes, respectively.
10JAM vote resultsRed VelvetAs for the classmate survey, Red Velvet topped with 35% of the votes, while BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, TWICE and GFRIEND marked 11%, 8%, 8% and 7%.

Students who voted left comments, "I will get the perfect grades if BTS members are my teachers.", "I would love to become a BFF with Red Velvet.", "If BLACKPINK's JENNIE is my classmate, I'll get good grades for sure."

(Credit= 10JAM, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
