[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes a Large Donation to a Meaningful Campaign
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes a Large Donation to a Meaningful Campaign

작성 2018.08.01 14:43
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes a Large Donation to a Meaningful Campaign
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok made a generous donation for residents of Utoro, Japan.

On August 1, a public corporation 'The Beautiful Foundation' revealed that Yu Jae Seok donated 50 million won (approximately 44,678 dollars) for the establishment of 'Utoro Peace Memorial'.Yu Jae SukHe has been making steady donations for the residents in Utoro for 13 years since 2005.

By one episode of MBC's variety show 'Infinite Challenge' (literal title) covering the history of Utoro in 2015, Yu Jae Seok drew the public's attention towards the village.Infinite ChallengeInfinite ChallengeThis 'I'll remember you, Utoro' campaign was planned to establish 'Utoro Peace Memorial' in Utoro village where forcibly mobilized Korean workers has resided.

Yu Jae Seok and actress Kim Hye Soo is working as citizen campaigners of 'I'll remember you, Utoro' and this campaign will continue untill the end of the year.Kim Hye Soo(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= The Beautiful Foundation, MBC Infinite Challenge)

(SBS Star)        
