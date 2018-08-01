[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Agency Pleads Fans to Stop Coming to See Him While on Duty

Korean actor Jang Keun Suk's management agency pleaded the actor's fans to stop coming to his workplace while on duty.Via the official Japanese website for fans, Jang Keun Suk's management agency recently warned fans who continuously visit Jang Keun Suk's workplace.They said, "We strongly ask you to stop waiting for Jang Keun Suk on the streets and buildings near his assigned workplace to see him coming in and out of work. If you do not comply with this, you will be immediately expeled from Jang Keun Suk's official fan club and given restrictions in all fan activities in the future."A few weeks ago, Jang Keun Suk began his alternative military service as a public service worker at Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.Ever since his workplace had been publicized, his fans started to gather around his workplace waiting to see Jang Keun Suk.Although they had been given a strong warning on site, the situation remained almost the same.As a result, the actor's management agency decided to post an official warning online.Earlier in the beginning of July, Jang Keun Suk was confirmed ineligible to serve the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier as he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011.Jang Keun Suk is planned to serve his duty as a public service worker for two years.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)(SBS Star)