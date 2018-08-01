SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Agency Pleads Fans to Stop Coming to See Him While on Duty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Agency Pleads Fans to Stop Coming to See Him While on Duty

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.01 10:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suks Agency Pleads Fans to Stop Coming to See Him While on Duty
Korean actor Jang Keun Suk's management agency pleaded the actor's fans to stop coming to his workplace while on duty.

Via the official Japanese website for fans, Jang Keun Suk's management agency recently warned fans who continuously visit Jang Keun Suk's workplace. 

They said, "We strongly ask you to stop waiting for Jang Keun Suk on the streets and buildings near his assigned workplace to see him coming in and out of work. If you do not comply with this, you will be immediately expeled from Jang Keun Suk's official fan club and given restrictions in all fan activities in the future."Jang Keun SukA few weeks ago, Jang Keun Suk began his alternative military service as a public service worker at Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

Ever since his workplace had been publicized, his fans started to gather around his workplace waiting to see Jang Keun Suk.Jang Keun SukAlthough they had been given a strong warning on site, the situation remained almost the same.

As a result, the actor's management agency decided to post an official warning online.Jang Keun SukEarlier in the beginning of July, Jang Keun Suk was confirmed ineligible to serve the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier as he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011.

Jang Keun Suk is planned to serve his duty as a public service worker for two years.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호