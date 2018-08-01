[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About His Strong Friendship with BTS V & Park Hyung Sik

Korean actor Park Seo Jun showed his affection towards K-pop boy group BTS' member V and actor Park Hyung Sik.On July 31, Park Seo Jun had an interview after finale of his recent drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.In the interview, Park Seo Jun mentioned V and Park Hyung Sik and showed off their close friendship.Park Seo Jun, V and Park Hyung Sik starred in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016-2017) together, and the three have remained as close friends after the shooting of the drama.Park Seo Jun said, "Taehyung (V's real name) monitors all of our works despite his busy schedule. He watches everything while traveling. He stays abroad very often, and he contacts me saying, 'Hyung, I can't watch your drama because of the poor Wi-Fi connection here.'"He continued, "When I was starring in the drama 'Fight for My Way'(2017), V saved my name as 'Player Ddongman' on the phone. He cares about me and Hyung Sik that much. He would have watched 'Suits' (KBS' drama Park Hyung Sik starred in) and 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' too. We contact each other very often, and he talks a lot about the dramas."Park Seo Jun also talked about the latest gathering of the three.Park Seo Jun said, "Three days ago, after my latest drama's finale, Taehyung and Hyung Sik came to my house where I live with my parents and had a sleep-over. We ate lamb skewers and watched a movie."He added, "As much as Taehyung cares and supports us, Hyung Sik and I give a lot of supports to Taehyung too. He is so lovely and I'm so grateful for him. He gave me a cute threat saying that I need to come to his concert. We are all fine. I think I'm able to be myself when I'm spending time with my friends."Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun has successfully completed his latest drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' on July 26, which recorded the highest viewership ratings in the same time slot.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)