SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About His Strong Friendship with BTS V & Park Hyung Sik
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About His Strong Friendship with BTS V & Park Hyung Sik

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.01 10:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks About His Strong Friendship with BTS V & Park Hyung Sik
Korean actor Park Seo Jun showed his affection towards K-pop boy group BTS' member V and actor Park Hyung Sik.

On July 31, Park Seo Jun had an interview after finale of his recent drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.

In the interview, Park Seo Jun mentioned V and Park Hyung Sik and showed off their close friendship.Park Seo Jun, V, Park Hyung SikPark Seo Jun, V and Park Hyung Sik starred in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016-2017) together, and the three have remained as close friends after the shooting of the drama.Park Seo Jun, V, Park Hyung SikPark Seo Jun said, "Taehyung (V's real name) monitors all of our works despite his busy schedule. He watches everything while traveling. He stays abroad very often, and he contacts me saying, 'Hyung, I can't watch your drama because of the poor Wi-Fi connection here.'"

He continued, "When I was starring in the drama 'Fight for My Way'(2017), V saved my name as 'Player Ddongman' on the phone. He cares about me and Hyung Sik that much. He would have watched 'Suits' (KBS' drama Park Hyung Sik starred in) and 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' too. We contact each other very often, and he talks a lot about the dramas."Park Seo Jun and VPark Seo Jun also talked about the latest gathering of the three.

Park Seo Jun said, "Three days ago, after my latest drama's finale, Taehyung and Hyung Sik came to my house where I live with my parents and had a sleep-over. We ate lamb skewers and watched a movie."Park Seo Jun, V, Park Hyung SikHe added, "As much as Taehyung cares and supports us, Hyung Sik and I give a lot of supports to Taehyung too. He is so lovely and I'm so grateful for him. He gave me a cute threat saying that I need to come to his concert. We are all fine. I think I'm able to be myself when I'm spending time with my friends."

Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun has successfully completed his latest drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' on July 26, which recorded the highest viewership ratings in the same time slot.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, Online Community)
 
(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호