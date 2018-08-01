[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI's Transition from a 'STRONG BABY' to 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI successfully transformed himself from a 'STRONG BABY' to 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'.On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEUNGRI performed his newest title track '1, 2, 3!' from his solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'.'1, 2, 3!' is a groovy pop-rock track that SEUNGRI participated in composing and writing.Through the lyrics, SEUNGRI boasts his confidence when it comes to first encounter with a woman that he likes.He confidently says, "When I counted up to three, other girls looked at me.", "I only want you.", "I will count up to three, fall for me now.", and so on.On this day, SEUNGRI dressed in a perfect-fitted dark gray suit, and gave a sleek look to his hair that highlighted his masculine charms.SEUNGRI's sexy duet dance with model ANDA especially caught the attention of the audience.10 years ago, SEUNGRI used to be called a 'STRONG BABY' with the release of his popular solo track, but now, he undoubtedly deserves his new title 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'.See if SEUNGRI can also seduce you in '1, 2, 3!'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)