[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Leads You to 'Ride on the Wind'

K-pop co-ed group KARD showed a passionate comeback stage of its latest track.On July 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', KARD performed to its newest track 'Ride on the wind'.'Ride on the Wind' is the title track of KARD's third mini album 'RIDE ON THE WIND' released on July 25.This EDM track is based on dance hall groove and tropical-house rhythm, a perfect beat for KARD's energetic performance.Lyrically, the song compares the fluttering moments between a man and a woman to a gentle wind breeze.They sang, "Ride on the wind. It makes me keep humming. Ride on the wind. Let's go above the cloud riding the wind."This day, the members' powerful voice and festive dance moves made the audience feel like they are standing on a yacht and enjoying the cool sea breeze.The viewers gave a huge round of applause after seeing KARD's passionate stage and bright smiles.Watch KARD'S amazing stage to cool down the heat!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)