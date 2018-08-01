SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Leads You to 'Ride on the Wind'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Leads You to 'Ride on the Wind'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.01 09:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Leads You to Ride on the Wind
K-pop co-ed group KARD showed a passionate comeback stage of its latest track.

On July 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', KARD performed to its newest track 'Ride on the wind'.KARD'Ride on the Wind' is the title track of KARD's third mini album 'RIDE ON THE WIND' released on July 25.KARDKARDThis EDM track is based on dance hall groove and tropical-house rhythm, a perfect beat for KARD's energetic performance.

Lyrically, the song compares the fluttering moments between a man and a woman to a gentle wind breeze.

They sang, "Ride on the wind. It makes me keep humming. Ride on the wind. Let's go above the cloud riding the wind."KARDKARDThis day, the members' powerful voice and festive dance moves made the audience feel like they are standing on a yacht and enjoying the cool sea breeze.

The viewers gave a huge round of applause after seeing KARD's passionate stage and bright smiles.

Watch KARD'S amazing stage to cool down the heat!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호