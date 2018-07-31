[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Brightens Up Your Mood with 'Oh My!'

The members of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN demonstrated how professional and amazing performers they are on stage.On July 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN showed off the group's incredible performance to the latest title track 'Oh My!' that was released on July 16.'Oh My!' is a dance-pop track filled with playful and bright sounds that instantly makes you happy.Not only the song is cheerful, but the choreography is another delight that will get you re-watch SEVENTEEN performing 'Oh My!'.The most interesting two parts of the dance are the opening of the song, and the 'Cupid's arrow of love' dance.The intro of animated sounds in addition to its member WONWOO opening the choreography by controlling the other members' movements behind him, almost takes you into the world of video games.In the middle of the song, when the members sing, "How about you? Does she also struggle to fall asleep thinking about me?", and shows movements that look like pulling the string of a bow and shooting an arrow.On this day, SEVENTEEN once again impressed the audience by showing the perfect synchronicity throughout the song, despite having 13 members in the group.Watch SEVENTEEN's perfectly-synchronized dance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)