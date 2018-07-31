SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Brightens Up Your Mood with 'Oh My!'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Brightens Up Your Mood with 'Oh My!'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.31 18:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Brightens Up Your Mood with Oh My!
The members of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN demonstrated how professional and amazing performers they are on stage.

On July 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN showed off the group's incredible performance to the latest title track 'Oh My!' that was released on July 16.

'Oh My!' is a dance-pop track filled with playful and bright sounds that instantly makes you happy.

Not only the song is cheerful, but the choreography is another delight that will get you re-watch SEVENTEEN performing 'Oh My!'.SEVENTEENThe most interesting two parts of the dance are the opening of the song, and the 'Cupid's arrow of love' dance.

The intro of animated sounds in addition to its member WONWOO opening the choreography by controlling the other members' movements behind him, almost takes you into the world of video games.SEVENTEENIn the middle of the song, when the members sing, "How about you? Does she also struggle to fall asleep thinking about me?", and shows movements that look like pulling the string of a bow and shooting an arrow.SEVENTEENOn this day, SEVENTEEN once again impressed the audience by showing the perfect synchronicity throughout the song, despite having 13 members in the group.

Watch SEVENTEEN's perfectly-synchronized dance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호