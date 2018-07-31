SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL Spotted with the Global Pop Star Janet Jackson!
[SBS Star] CL Spotted with the Global Pop Star Janet Jackson!

K-pop artist CL has revealed her acquaintance with the global pop star Janet Jackson.

On July 30, CL uploaded a picture along with the note, "All for you".CL, Janet Jackson, Alexander WangIn the picture, CL is having a friendly posing with Janet Jackson and designer Alexander Wang.

They are shown to have a meeting in New York.

Janet Jackson is a younger sister of the late Michael Jackson and a singer-songwriter who has released many hit songs like 'Control', 'Nasty', 'When I think of You'.Janet JacksonCL has been grabbing the public's attention by her personal connections to global stars after expanding her career into the U.S. market.

The fans who have seen the photo commented, "A legendary meeting.","Janet Jackson?", "Huh, what is this meeting?", "I miss you, CL.","The queens finally met.", and more.CLMeanwhile, CL expanded her career to acting by taking the role of a killer 'Queen' in the Hollywood movie 'Mile 22' directed by Peter Berg.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'chaelincl''janetjackson' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
