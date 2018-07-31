[SBS Star] ZICO Expresses His Thanks for the Roaring Attention Towards 'SoulMate'

K-pop boy group Block B member/music producer ZICO expressed his thanks for the public's enthusiastic response to his new track.On July 30 at 6PM KST, ZICO's new single 'SoulMate' featuring IU was released and swept all seven major real time charts of Korean music streaming websites right away.On July 31, ZICO shared his impression for this amazing short-term achievement.He said, "I made this song with all my efforts, and I'm so happy that so many people are listening my music with love. I will repay your love with better music."'SoulMate' is getting favorable comments from fans and the public, proving ZICO's outstanding performance as a music producer once again.The track 'SoulMate' is a R&B Soul music filled with vintage vibes with real playing sounds of trumpet, saxophone, and trombone.ZICO participicated in writing lyrics, composing, and producing of the song, and he brought out a perfect synergy with the featuring of IU, who is having second collaboration with ZICO after her song 'Marshmallow' in 2009.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'woozico0914' Instagram, 'seven seasons' YouTube)(SBS Star)