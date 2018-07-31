[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE to Film Another Episode of 'Running Man'!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE will make another guest appearance on 'Running Man'!According to reports on July 31, JENNIE filmed another episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' on July 30.JENNIE reportedly joined the filming with actress Jin Ki Joo, and the new episode will be full of a vacation concept.It has been only two weeks since JENNIE's last guest appearance on the program with her fellow BLACKPINK member JISOO.On the July 15 episode of 'Running Man', JENNIE showed completely different sides of herself and received incessant love from the public.The episode's viewership ratings recorded 8.3% nationwide, proving the exceptional popularity of BLACKPINK.JENNIE and Jin Ki Joo's episode of 'Running Man' is expected to be aired next month.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jennierubyjane' 'jinkijoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)