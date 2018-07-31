SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V's Grandfather Passes Away
[SBS Star] BTS V's Grandfather Passes Away

K-pop boy group BTS V's grandfather has passed away.

On July 31, a news outlet reported that V is currently at his grandfather's funeral in Daegu, a southern city of South Korea, with his family members.
BTS VThe members of BTS are reportedly also at the funeral to be by his side.

Shortly after the report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "It is his personal life, so it is difficult for us to give the detail."
BTS VV is widely known to be raised by his grandparents at his young age.

He expressed his love towards his grandmother and grandfather multiple times during the group's concert, online live streams, TV shows, and more.
BTS VWe express our deepest condolences to V and his family.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
