[SBS Star] BTS V's Grandfather Passes Away

K-pop boy group BTS V's grandfather has passed away.On July 31, a news outlet reported that V is currently at his grandfather's funeral in Daegu, a southern city of South Korea, with his family members.The members of BTS are reportedly also at the funeral to be by his side.Shortly after the report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "It is his personal life, so it is difficult for us to give the detail."V is widely known to be raised by his grandparents at his young age.He expressed his love towards his grandmother and grandfather multiple times during the group's concert, online live streams, TV shows, and more.We express our deepest condolences to V and his family.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' V LIVE)(SBS Star)