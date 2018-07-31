[SBS Star] Lee Jong Hyun Becomes the Last CNBLUE Member to Enlist in the Military

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's member Lee Jong Hyun has become the very last member of the group to enlist in the military.On July 31, CNBLUE's management agency FNC Entertainment announced that Lee Jong Hyun will be enlisting in the military in August.They said, "Lee Jong Hyun has decided to start his military service in August. He will be serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier. The exact date and place won't be publicized."As Jung Yong Hwa enlisted in March, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk are scheduled to enlist in the military today, Lee Jong Hyun's enlistment in August means all CNBLUE members will be discharging around the same time.Therefore, all four members of CNBLUE will be able to return to the K-pop scene as soon as Lee Jong Hyun completes his service in 21 months.Debuted in 2010, CNBLUE has released a number of hit songs, including 'Loner', 'Intuition', 'Love Light', and many more.(Lee Narin, Credit= FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)