[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Reveals Her First Kiss Scene Partner and Behind Stories

Korean actress Park Bo Young talked about behind stories of her first kiss scene.On July 30 episode of MBC's 'Section TV', Park Bo Young had an interview with the program.Park Bo Young introduced her career as an actress from her debut to her latest work.Park Bo Young explained how she has started acting by saying, "I filmed a horror movie when I was a high school student. A doll about the size of a person was needed, so I took that role as I was the smallest one among freshmen."Then Park Bo Young revealed her first kiss scene partner was actor Cho Jung Seok.Park Bo Young and Cho Jung Seok appeared in tvN's drama 'Oh My Ghost' together back in 2015.Reporter Park Seul-gi teasingly asked, "Your partner Cho Jung Seok is named as 'the master of kiss scene'. Were there any tips from him?".Park Bo Young laughed shyly and thanked the staffs of 'Oh My Ghost' for respecting her taking the first kiss scene by not looking the filming scene.Park Bo Young then added, "But from the next kiss scene, everyone came to look at the filming scene with gleaming eyes saying 'Come on!'".Meanwhile, Park Bo Young has currently starred in the movie 'On your wedding day', which is scheduled to be released on August 22.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS funE, tvN Oh My Ghost, MBC Section TV)(SBS Star)