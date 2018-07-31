[SBS Star] IU to Join a New Food Variety Show as Guest

K-pop artist/actress IU is going to be the first guest on SBS' upcoming variety show.On July 30, a source from SBS confirmed that IU will be joining the new variety show 'Eat with Class' (literal title).The source stated, "IU has completed the first filming for the new program as the solo guest."According to reports, the new program is led by producer Min Sun-hong, who IU previously worked together for another SBS variety show 'Heroes' (2010-2011).'Eat with Class' is a new food variety show that introduces various food ingredients that are native but are not used regularly.Star chefs will be creating dishes with the ingredients in unique ways, and comedian Lee Kyung-kyu, actor Kim Sang-joong, actress Chae Rim, and hip-hop artist Loco have been confirmed for the show.The expected air date of 'Eat with Class' is mid-August.(Credit= FAVE Entertainment)(SBS Star)