SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU to Join a New Food Variety Show as Guest
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU to Join a New Food Variety Show as Guest

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.31 10:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU to Join a New Food Variety Show as Guest
K-pop artist/actress IU is going to be the first guest on SBS' upcoming variety show.

On July 30, a source from SBS confirmed that IU will be joining the new variety show 'Eat with Class' (literal title).

The source stated, "IU has completed the first filming for the new program as the solo guest."
IUAccording to reports, the new program is led by producer Min Sun-hong, who IU previously worked together for another SBS variety show 'Heroes' (2010-2011).
IU'Eat with Class' is a new food variety show that introduces various food ingredients that are native but are not used regularly.

Star chefs will be creating dishes with the ingredients in unique ways, and comedian Lee Kyung-kyu, actor Kim Sang-joong, actress Chae Rim, and hip-hop artist Loco have been confirmed for the show.
IUThe expected air date of 'Eat with Class' is mid-August.

(Credit= FAVE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호