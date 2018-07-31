[SBS Star] Lee Jung Shin & Kang Min Hyuk Get a Military Haircut Before Enlistment Today

깔끔하게 삭 이정신(@leejungshin91)님의 공유 게시물님, 2018 7월 29 9:36오후 PDT

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's members Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk unveiled a new hairstyle ahead of their military enlistment today.On July 30, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk both shared pictures of themselves with a military haircut.In the caption, Lee Jung Shin wrote, "Getting ready.", and he also uploaded a video of him right before he cut his hair short.Along with the caption "I'll be back." for the pictures taken after getting a haircut, Kang Min Hyuk posted his past photo and wrote, "I've only had short hair three times in my life. Once, it was when I was really young, then it was when I was in the third grade in middle school, then now."Even with the short haircut, their great looks do not seem like they could be hidden.Previously in the beginning of July, CNBLUE's management agency FNC Entertainment announced that Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk will be enlisting in the military on the same day on July 31, but will not be enlisting together.They also said that both members are planning to enlist quietly without any official farewell events with fans.After Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk's enlistment, Lee Jong Hyun will be the only one who has not joined the army in CNBLUE as the group's leader Jung Yong Hwa enlisted first back in March.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leejungshin91' 'mr_kanggun' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)