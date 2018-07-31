[SBS Star] Joo Sang Wook ♥ Cha Ye Ryun Welcome Their First Child!

Actor Joo Sang Wook and actress Cha Ye Ryun welcomed their first baby.On July 30, Joo Sang Wook's agency Will Entertainment confirmed, "Joo Sang Wook and Cha Ye Ryun gave birth to a daughter tonight. The mother and the child are both healthy."Joo Sang Wook himself also shared the news via his personal social media account.With a photo of the baby's tiny hand holding his finger, Joo Sang Wook wrote, "Our beautiful princess is finally out in the world. No words can describe this touching moment."He continued, "I am so grateful, and I could not be happier. We will raise her well. Dear my wife, you did so well, and I love you. I cried so much."Joo Sang Wook and Cha Ye Ryun first met during their shooting for MBC drama 'Glamorous Temptation' (2015).After went public with their relationship in 2016, the couple got married in March 2017.Congratulations!(Credit= SBS funE, 'uks0718_' Instagram)(SBS Star)