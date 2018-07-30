[SBS Star] Fans Go Wild at Red Velvet's Summer Comeback Teaser

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's comeback is just around the corner.On July 30, Red Velvet dropped two fresh teaser images for the group's upcoming summer mini-album 'Summer Magic'.In the released teaser photos, five members of Red Velvet dressed up in two different concepts―girl scouts and pinup girls by the poolside.According to Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment, Red Velvet's new mini-album 'Summer Magic' features seven tracks in total.The title track 'Power Up' is an up-tempo pop dance song with 8-beat game source.'Summer Magic' is scheduled to be released on August 6 at 6PM KST.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)