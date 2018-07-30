SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE Members Seen Crying for the Canceled Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE Members Seen Crying for the Canceled Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.30 16:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE Members Seen Crying for the Canceled Concert
K-pop girl group TWICE's members were spotted crying as they leave the airport of Malaysia.

On July 27, TWICE's tour for 'TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was canceled due to safety issues at the concert venue.

TWICE's members had to leave Malaysia the day after the cancellation news.

Despite the cancellation, Malaysian fans came out to greet TWICE members in warmth and cheered them up.TWICEAfter seeing their waiting fans, TWICE members including SANA and DAHYUN bursted into tears and it was captured by their fans.DAHYUNAccording to people at the airport, Malaysian fans shouted, "Don't cry! It's okay!" in Korean for the crying members.SANAThe members of TWICE seemed touched by their fans' warm support and kept shaking their hands and lowering their head in gratitude until they leave the airport.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'momospacebuns' 'OnceRNiE' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호