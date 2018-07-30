[SBS Star] TWICE Members Seen Crying for the Canceled Concert

K-pop girl group TWICE's members were spotted crying as they leave the airport of Malaysia.On July 27, TWICE's tour for 'TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was canceled due to safety issues at the concert venue.TWICE's members had to leave Malaysia the day after the cancellation news.Despite the cancellation, Malaysian fans came out to greet TWICE members in warmth and cheered them up.After seeing their waiting fans, TWICE members including SANA and DAHYUN bursted into tears and it was captured by their fans.According to people at the airport, Malaysian fans shouted, "Don't cry! It's okay!" in Korean for the crying members.The members of TWICE seemed touched by their fans' warm support and kept shaking their hands and lowering their head in gratitude until they leave the airport.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'momospacebuns' 'OnceRNiE' Instagram)(SBS Star)