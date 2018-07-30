[SBS Star] Apink Jung Eunji & INFINITE Lee Sung Yeol's Big Screen Debut with a Horror Film

K-pop girl group Apink's Jung Eunji and boy group INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol have teamed up for an upcoming horror movie.On July 30, the production company of '0.0MHz' has revealed a series of photos of its cast members' first read-through.'0.0MHz' is a movie based on the webtoon series of the same name, that features a story about the members of a club that investigates supernatural mysteries.Apink's Jung Eunji takes the female protagonist 'So-hee', a woman who has been able to see ghosts ever since she was a child.INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol plays the role of 'Sang-yeop', an engineering student who writes novels and secretly has feelings for 'So-hee'.Demonstrating their exceptional talents in acting through various drama projects, the two idol stars are expected to make a successful big screen debut with the movie.The movie is directed by Yoo Sun-dong, the producer behind the film 'Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp' (2010) and the drama 'Vampire Prosecutor Season 2' (2012).'0.0MHz' is scheduled to complete its filming in August.(Credit= SmileEnt)(SBS Star)