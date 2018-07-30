[SBS Star] Apink Jung Eunji & INFINITE Lee Sung Yeol's Big Screen Debut with a Horror Film

K-pop girl group Apink's Jung Eunji and boy group INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol have teamed up for an upcoming horror movie.
On July 30, the production company of '0.0MHz' has revealed a series of photos of its cast members' first read-through.
'0.0MHz' is a movie based on the webtoon series of the same name, that features a story about the members of a club that investigates supernatural mysteries.
Apink's Jung Eunji takes the female protagonist 'So-hee', a woman who has been able to see ghosts ever since she was a child.
INFINITE's Lee Sung Yeol plays the role of 'Sang-yeop', an engineering student who writes novels and secretly has feelings for 'So-hee'.
Demonstrating their exceptional talents in acting through various drama projects, the two idol stars are expected to make a successful big screen debut with the movie.
The movie is directed by Yoo Sun-dong, the producer behind the film 'Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp' (2010) and the drama 'Vampire Prosecutor Season 2' (2012).
'0.0MHz' is scheduled to complete its filming in August.
(Credit= SmileEnt)
(SBS Star)
