[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted in Hong Kong!

Korean celebrity couple actor/singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were recently spotted in Hong Kong.
On July 29, a photo of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee was shared online.
In the photo, the couple is walking down the street in Hong Kong with a female acquaintance.
The couple was seen walking in distance, considering the fact that there are many paparazzi following them.
Although the photo was taken across the street, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's gorgeous features could not be hidden.
RAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017, and gave birth to their baby girl in October 2017.
(Credit= Ruach Entertainment/SBS funE, Online Community)
(SBS Star)
