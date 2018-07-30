SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted in Hong Kong!
2018.07.30
Korean celebrity couple actor/singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were recently spotted in Hong Kong.

On July 29, a photo of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee was shared online.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeIn the photo, the couple is walking down the street in Hong Kong with a female acquaintance.

The couple was seen walking in distance, considering the fact that there are many paparazzi following them.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeAlthough the photo was taken across the street, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's gorgeous features could not be hidden.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeRAIN, Kim Tae-heeRAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017, and gave birth to their baby girl in October 2017.

(Credit= Ruach Entertainment/SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
