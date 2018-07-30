SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Sends a Coffee truck to EXO D.O. While Fighting Cancer
Korean actor Kim Woo Bin has shown his support to K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. by sending him a coffee truck.

On July 27, a coffee truck brand posted several photos and a note on its social media account.

The note says, "#Dear Husband of 100 Days, the studio is so hot!! The actor I really wanted to meet has generously prepared this (especially for actor Do Kyung-soo (D.O.) and actor Jeong Soo Kyo."Coffee Truck to D,O and Jung Soo KyoIn the photos, there is a coffee truck that Kim Woo Bin sent for D.O. and actor Jeong Soo Kyo.Coffee Truck to D,O and Jung Soo KyoIn front of the coffee truck, there is a placard on the truck written with a message from Kim Woo Bin, "Sending lots of support to all actors and staff members of 'Dear Husband of 100 Days'. Especially good luck for Do Kyung-soo and Jeong Soo Kyo♥."Coffee Truck to D,O and Jung Soo KyoKim Woo Bin and D.O. have become close in a private meeting of actors including other actors such as Zo In Sung and Lee Kwang Soo.Kim Woo Bin, D.O. Jo In Sung, Lee Kwang SooKim Woo Bin and Jeong Soo Kyo appeared in KBS2's drama 'Uncontrollably Fond' together back in 2016.Kim Woo Bin, Jung Soo KyoThe coffee truck brand complimented Kim Woo Bin saying, "Kim Woo Bin, take care and let's meet in the studio later on. Thank you for saying hello to me too. His good personality never changes. I miss you a lot."Kim Woo BinMeanwhile, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer in May 2017, and stopped his acting career for his treatment.

He recently has updated his news to the fans and revealed his is in process of recovering from disease after all the treatments.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'coffee_mrkim''juhwan__lim' Instagram, sidusHQ)

(SBS Star)     
