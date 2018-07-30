[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong to Make Her Comeback with a Variety Show

Actress Shin Sae Kyeong is confirmed to join a variety show as a fixed member.According to her agency on July 30, Shin Sae Kyeong will be starring in a reality-variety show with actor Park Joong-hoon.The agency, NAMOO ACTORS stated, "Shin Sae Kyeong has recently confirmed to join a new variety show, and she is actively communicating with the production team these days."It is Shin Sae Kyeong's first-ever variety show appearance as a fixed member since her debut in 1998.However, the program's title and details have not been announced yet.The agency added, "We cannot share what the program is about. We ask for your understanding."The new program aims to air its first episode sometime within the latter half of this year on tvN and OLIVE.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)