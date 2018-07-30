[SBS Star] Wanna One's Agency to Make Announcement Directed at Obsessive Fans

K-pop boy group Wanna One's agency made an official statement about Wanna One's obsessive fans.On July 29, SWING Entertainment wrote a note on its official social media account directing at certain fans of Wanna One.It says, "Not just members of Wanna One, even regular citizens are distracted by Wanna One's obsessive fans who keep invading the members' privacy and resting areas during the world tour."The agency made pleas to the fans to stay away from the members' private area.It said, "Please stop residing 24-hours and taking photos or video in a hotel the members stay. Please stop provoking safety problems by approaching imprudently to the artists in the airport and stop taking photos in photo-prohibited areas. Please stop following the artist's car dangerously when it is moving."The agency added, "The photo of Wanna One's hotel room in online communities are 100% fake and anything like that can't happen. 24-hour security team is always accompanying and residing with the artists."Meanwhile, Wanna One is currently visiting various cities in Asia for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SWING Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)