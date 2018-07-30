SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In to Successfully Wrap Up His First Fan Meeting Tour
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In to Successfully Wrap Up His First Fan Meeting Tour

기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In to Successfully Wrap Up His First Fan Meeting Tour
Actor Jung Hae In has completed his first-ever fan meeting tour.

On July 28, Jung Hae In met his domestic fans through his '2018 JUNG HAE IN ‘SMILE’ FAN MEETING IN SEOUL' at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace.

The Seoul fan meeting was the final stop of his Asia fan meeting tour, which began in Taipei, then in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila, and Ho Chi Minh City.
Jung Hae InWith more than 3,000 of fans' attendance, Jung Hae In kicked off the event by singing a number of ballad songs including the soundtrack of his recent drama 'While You Were Sleeping'.

At the end of the fan meeting, Jung Hae In read a letter that he wrote for his fans.
Jung Hae InJung Hae InHe said, "Thank you for your unconditional love and support to me, who is lacking in so many ways. Everyone here today at this moment, is truly precious and special to me."

He continued, "I will try my best to show even better version of myself for the fans who have put their valuable time to come here today. I sincerely love and respect all of you."
Jung Hae InJung Hae In wrapped up the event by giving a high-five to each and every one of the fans who had come to the fan meeting.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
