[SBS Star] VIDEO: B.I.G Says to You 'HELLO HELLO'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: B.I.G Says to You 'HELLO HELLO'

작성 2018.07.27 18:34
K-pop boy group B.I.G had a charismatic stage that heated the summer night up.

On July 24 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', B.I.G had a mature stage of its title track 'HELLO HELLO'.B.I.GB.I.G'HELLO HELLO' is from the group's sixth single album 'HELLO HELLO' that was released on May 23, 2017.

The song HELLO HELLO is based on hip-hop greove with refined beat.

Each member boasted their unique vocals and powerful rapping with an intense performance. B.I.GWith their charismatic gaze, the members of B.I.G showed off amazing choreography that got fancier than before.

Skillful stage manners and various facial expressions of B.I.G dominated the outdoor stage by making its performance linger on the viewers' head.B.I.GB.I.GThe masculine charm of the group made the audience scream in joy despite the hot summer night.

Check out B.I.G's hottest stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)
 
(SBS Star)       
