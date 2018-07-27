SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Continue to Spark Dating Rumors Even After Denial
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Continue to Spark Dating Rumors Even After Denial

작성 2018.07.27 17:30
All eyes are still on Korean actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Min Young even after both of them denying that they are in a relationship.

Earlier on July 27, one media outlet reported that Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young have been dating for three years.

About an hour after the report was made, management agencies of both stars denied the dating rumors.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Min Young & Park Seo Jun Reportedly Dating for 3 Years; Agency Responds
Park Seo Jun and Park Min YoungEven after the denial, however, a number of people still could not get rid of the thought that the rumors do not just start from nowhere.

After some time, people managed to discover some pictures that Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young posted on their social media accounts in the past that looked like they were hinting their relationship.

1. They were in California around the same time in 2016.

Five days after Park Seo Jun posted a picture of him enjoying his trip in California, Park Min Young also posted a picture taken in California.Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young
2. They own matching items.

In the beginning of 2017, Park Seo Jun shared a video showing his hotel room in Las Vegas.
 
 

박서준(@bn_sj2013)님의 공유 게시물님,


A month later, Park Min Young was spotted wearing the same cap and shoes that Park Seo Jun had in his hotel room.Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young
3. They both have dogs of the same breed.

Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young frequently share pictures of their dogs online.

People assume that they decided to raise the same breed of dog as they are dating each other.Park Seo Jun and Park Min YoungUntil recently, Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young acted as lovers in a romance drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?', which aired its last episode on July 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'rachel_mypark' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?) 

(SBS Star)   
