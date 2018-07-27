SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Big Hit Shop's Server Crashed Due to High Demand for BTS' New Light Stick
[SBS Star] Big Hit Shop's Server Crashed Due to High Demand for BTS' New Light Stick

Thanks to the worldwide demand for the newest version of K-pop boy group BTS' official light stick, the website's server crashed.
BTS ARMY BOMBOn the afternoon of July 27, the website 'Big Hit Shop' went completely out of service.

'Big Hit Shop' is the website for the official merchandise sales of BTS.
BTS ARMY BOMBEarlier this month, Big Hit revealed a teaser image for the third version of BTS' official light stick 'ARMY BOMB'.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Reveals Teaser for Its Official Light Stick 'ARMY BOMB' Ver. 3
BTS ARMY BOMBBTS ARMY BOMBAlthough it is just a pre-order sales and not a limited edition, ARMYs around the world are all hyped up to purchase the new light stick as early as possible.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on August 24, and to hold its world tour concerts in Seoul on 25 and 26.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
