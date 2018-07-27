SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9's Adorable Performance of 'DKDK' & 'Oh!'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9's Adorable Performance of 'DKDK' & 'Oh!'

K-pop girl group fromis_9 showed two adorable stages that made the viewers forget hot summer weather.

On July 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', fromis_9 had a stage of its latest title track 'DKDK' and a special stage covering Girls' Generation's 'Oh!'.

The track 'DKDK' is the title track of fromis_9's second mini album 'To.Day'.fromis_9With its addictive chorus and emotional melody lines, the song made the members' cute voices stand out.fromis_9fromis_9On this day, fromis_9 members wearing refreshing green-colored sailor looks made the audience's hearts beat faster just like the song's lyrics.
 

After the stage of 'DKDK', fromis_9 came back with the special stage 'Oh!'.

'Oh!' is a mega hit track of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation released in 2010.fromis_9fromis_9The nine members of fromis_9 perfectly recreated the stage of Girls' Generation, dancing on a retro funky beat with cute facial expressions.fromis_9Their girlish dance moves of 'Oh!' highlighted the group's image of innocent girls longing for a romance.

Check out fromis_9's two stages that will make you smile!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)    
