[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9's Adorable Performance of 'DKDK' & 'Oh!'

K-pop girl group fromis_9 showed two adorable stages that made the viewers forget hot summer weather.On July 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', fromis_9 had a stage of its latest title track 'DKDK' and a special stage covering Girls' Generation's 'Oh!'.The track 'DKDK' is the title track of fromis_9's second mini album 'To.Day'.With its addictive chorus and emotional melody lines, the song made the members' cute voices stand out.On this day, fromis_9 members wearing refreshing green-colored sailor looks made the audience's hearts beat faster just like the song's lyrics.After the stage of 'DKDK', fromis_9 came back with the special stage 'Oh!'.'Oh!' is a mega hit track of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation released in 2010.The nine members of fromis_9 perfectly recreated the stage of Girls' Generation, dancing on a retro funky beat with cute facial expressions.Their girlish dance moves of 'Oh!' highlighted the group's image of innocent girls longing for a romance.Check out fromis_9's two stages that will make you smile!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)