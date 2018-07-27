[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON CHAN Opens His Own Video-sharing Channel!

K-pop boy group iKON's member CHAN has started his own online channel to share his videos with fans.On July 26, CHAN created his own channel on YouTube, the largest video-sharing website in the world.As it was opened without any notice in advance, fans got excited and quickly began subscribing to his channel.Even though it has not even been a day since the opening of the channel, the number of subscribers surpassed 75,000 already.With the opening, CHAN uploaded his very first video to let his subscribers know what sort of channel his channel is going to be.In the first half of the video, CHAN was seen with two other members of iKON―SONG and B.I discussing his YouTube channel.When SONG and B.I asked what kind of videos he is going to make for his channel, he replied, "I'm not just going to focus on one particular topic for my videos. I want to make all kinds of videos.", making fans anticipate his upcoming videos.In the latter half, CHAN, and his fellow members SONG and DK were spotted watching the opening game of '2018 FIFA World Cup' while having some beer and snacks.DK quietly tried to watch the game, but SONG did not stop giving advice to CHAN about his channel for over 10 minutes, which made people burst into laughter.Right when CHAN's channel opened, iKON members shared the news on their social media account.Out of all posts by iKON members, BOBBY's one grabs the most attention with the funniest caption.BOBBY wrote in English, "Yo, CHAN has just opened his YouTube channel. Go check it out and subscribe to the channel as well, even though his videos are horrible. He said he is going to buy me an ice cream if I posted something about his YouTube on my social media account. Just don't watch. I don't know. Maybe you should watch them when you are really bored."Meanwhile, iKON is planning to return with a new mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' on August 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= '찬우살이' YouTube)(SBS Star)