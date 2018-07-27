SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung·Nam Joo Hyuk's New Film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' Unveils First Trailer
2018.07.27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zo In Sung·Nam Joo Hyuks New Film THE GREAT BATTLE Unveils First Trailer
Upcoming historical blockbuster film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' has confirmed its premiere date.

On July 27, the production company of 'THE GREAT BATTLE' announced the movie's premiere date to be September 19, along with the movie's first official trailer.
THE GREAT BATTLE'THE GREAT BATTLE' reenacts the story of a war between Goguryeo and Tang China, which had lasted for about three months in the year 645.
THE GREAT BATTLEIn the film, actor Zo In Sung takes the lead role of admiral 'Yang Man-chun' of the Goguryeo army, who defended Ansi Fortress against the Chinese invasion.
THE GREAT BATTLEAlongside Zo In Sung, actor Nam Joo Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Bae Seong Woo, AOA's Seolhyun and more joined as the cast members.

Check out the breathtaking trailer for 'THE GREAT BATTLE' below.
 

(Credit= NEW, 'CJCGV' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
