[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Becomes the 8th K-pop Act to Land on Billboard's Artist 100

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has become the eighth K-pop act to make debut on Billboard's Artist 100 chart.On Billboard's Artist 100 dated July 14, SEVENTEEN debuted at No. 87.This is a huge achievement for SEVENTEEN, as only seven other K-pop acts have landed on the Artist 100 chart in the past.In the order of the highest rank, BTS has previously topped the chart, EXO ranked No. 18, BLACKPINK at No. 33, GOT7 at No. 44, and NCT at No. 64.Then, SEVENTEEN just made a new entry at No. 87, PSY reached No. 88, and J-HOPE from BTS appeared on No. 91.Billboard's weekly chart ranks the top 100 artists across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming, and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.According to Billboard, social activity was the overwhelming factor that prompted SEVENTEEN's debut on the chart, as fans reacted to the new album teasers that included numerous posts on social media featuring individual promotional photos of all 13 members, music video teasers, and more.Not only SEVENTEEN is demonstrating its worldwide popularity by making it up to No. 87 on the Artist 100 chart, but the group's new mini album 'YOU MAKE MY DAY' recently also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's World Albums chart as well as the Heatseekers Albums chart at No. 7.Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN has returned in about five months with a bright pop track 'Oh My!' on July 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Billboard' Official Website, 'pledis_17' Twitter, 'SEVENTEEN' YouTube)(SBS Star)