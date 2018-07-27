[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk to Work at Fire Department as Alternative Military Service

Actor Jang Keun Suk has been assigned to a fire department located in Seoul.According to industry sources on July 27, Jang Keun Suk is currently serving his alternative military duty at Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.Back on July 16, Jang Keun Suk started his educational programs provided by the Military Manpower Administration before beginning his service as a public service worker.He was classified as ineligible for active-duty in the military, after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011.The headquarters confirmed that Jang Keun Suk has been serving there since last week, but declined to give further details regarding his service.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)