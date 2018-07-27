[SBS Star] EXO D.O. & Nam Ji Hyun Spotted Reading the Script for Their New Drama

K-pop boy group EXO's member/actor D.O.(Do Kyung-soo) and actress Nam Ji-hyun were seen reading the script with other cast members of their new romantic drama 'Dear Husband of 100 Days'.On July 27, tvN's upcoming drama 'Dear Husband of 100 Days' released photos of the cast and the production team at the first script read-through.'Dear Husband of 100 Days' is a history-romance drama about 100-day love scandal between 'Won-deuk', who degrades from the noble prince of Joseon to a useless man after a fatal accident, and 'Hong-sim' who is an intelligent and strong woman who runs the first detective agency in Joseon.As its cast consists of passionate and great young actors and actresses, the first read-through was enough to raise the public's expectation on this new romantic comedy drama.In a friendly atmosphere with humorous laughs, 'Dear Husband of 100 Days' had a great start.D.O. took the leading role of flawless prince 'Lee Yul' who turns into useless 'Won-deuk'.Even though it is his first time appearing on a historical drama, he was easily absorbed into his character based on his solid career as an actor.Nam Ji-hyun took the female lead of 'Hong-sim', a female detective left as the oldest unmarried woman in her village.Nam Ji-hyun is named the uprising queen of romantic comedy drama thanks to her lovely acting style of her own.The romantic chemistry between her and her new partner D.O. is highly anticipated by people waiting for the drama.Other cast members of the drama also showed amazing synchronization with their unique characters.The production team commented, "Due to the actors and actresses' realistic acting, absorbing script, and delicate directing, it was just like watching the filmed drama," and added, "We will try our best to produce romantic comedy drama that you all can get your hopes up. Give us a lot of support and attention until the first episode to be released."The first episode of 'Dear Husband of 100 Days' is set to air on September 10 21:30 KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN Dear Husband of 100 Days, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)