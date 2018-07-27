[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Park Seo Jun Reportedly Dating for 3 Years; Agency Responds

Actress Park Min Young and actor Park Seo Jun are reportedly dating for three years, but their agencies denied the report shortly after.On July 27, a news outlet reported that the two actors have been dating even before their recent project tvN's 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.According to the report, Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young kept their relationship in secret and carefully dating with extreme caution.Following the report, Park Seo Jun's management agency Awesome ENT stated, "Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young are just close colleagues. The dating reports are not true. We believe that there is a lot of interest due to their exceptional chemistry in the drama."Park Min Young's Namoo Actors also denied, "We have checked on the rumors of Park Min Young and Park Seo Jun dating. However, the two only became close colleagues through their recent drama."Their drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' has come to an end on July 26, where Park Seo Jun played a narcissistic vice-president 'Lee Young-jun' falling in love with his secretary 'Kim Mi-so' played by Park Min Young.(Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)(SBS Star)