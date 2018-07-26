SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Dominates the Stage with 'Sleep In The Car' & 'Egotistic'
작성 2018.07.26
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO mesmerized the audience despite the hot summer weather with its two different performances.

On July 24 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MAMAMOO had a comeback stage with two girl crush songs 'Sleep In The Car' and 'Egotistic'.MAMAMOOThe two songs are from MAMAMOO's seventh mini album 'RED MOON', which was released on July 16.

Before the stage of the title track, MAMAMOO showed up its fancy rapping skills with the side track 'Sleep In The Car'.MAMAMOO'Sleep In The Car' is a hip-hop track that highlights MAMAMOO's powerful performance and rapping.MAMAMOOThe audience started to laugh as the members of MAMAMOO start to spit out humorous lyrics on a majestic and serious hip-hop beat.

MAMAMOO's free and humorous charm of its own appealed to the audience.
 

After the stage of 'Sleep In The Car', MAMAMOO continued its stage with the title track 'Egotistic'.

'Egotistic' is a reggaeton track with a groovy beat and strong vocals of each member.MAMAMOOOn this day, MAMAMOO showed the hottest performance like the scorching weather of the outdoor stage.MAMAMOOMAMAMOOCheck out both stages of MAMAMOO and feel its passion!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)      
