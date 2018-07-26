[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Returns with the Perfect Summer Song 'Oh My!'

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has returned with the perfect song for you to listen to this summer.On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN had its comeback stage with two songs 'Our dawn is hotter than day' and 'Oh My!'.Both 'Our dawn is hotter than day' and 'Oh My!' are from the group's fifth mini album 'YOU MAKE MY DAY' that was released on July 16.First, SEVENTEEN performed one of the side tracks 'Our dawn is hotter than day'.'Our dawn is hotter than day' is an urban R&B track that highlights the wonderful harmony of 13 members' vocals and raps.For this song, five members of SEVENTEEN―WOOZI, S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, and VERNON along with singer BUMZU put the feelings that they feel when in love into the lyrics to produce the fairy-tale-like sweet lyrics.Although only half of the song was performed, SEVENTEEN members took the audience's hearts away with their adorable performance.Then, SEVENTEEN unveiled its newest title track 'Oh My!'.'Oh My!' is a bright dance-pop track full of playful and tropical sounds that brighten up your mood.The lyrics describe a helpless situation in the first stages of love when a person keeps thinking about that one person he/she loves.The song features an eye-catching dance move that is reminiscent of someone pulling the string of a bow and shooting an arrow in reference to Cupid's arrow of love.With its cheerful performance to 'Oh My!', SEVENTEEN well-delivered its bright energy to everyone.Make sure you check out SEVENTEEN's comeback stages above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)