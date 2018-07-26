[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Finds Two Perfect Places to Cool Himself Down!

Korean actor Seo Kang-jun was spotted having a blast in the woods and at a water park.On July 26, Seo Kang-jun's management agency Fantagio unveiled a video and some pictures of the actor during the shooting of a commercial.Previously on July 17, it was announced that Seo Kang-jun had been chosen as the model for a new water park located in Gangwon-do.At that time, a representative from the water park said, "Our water park is surrounded by nature, and Seo Kang-jun has this pure image that matches well with the water park as well as surrounding area. He is the perfect fit as the model."In the woods, he wears light summer clothes and enjoys the fresh air.At the water park, Seo Kang-jun spends time on the pool raft and surfing.Although you are not actually there with him, the vivid background and facial expressions make you feel like you are there with him.Both places are such perfect places to go in this hot weather that the pictures make you want to just start packing and leave for summer vacation.Meanwhile, Seo Kang-jun stars in KBS' drama 'Are You Human Too?', and has recently confirmed to play the leading role in a new romantic comedy drama 'The Third Charm' (literal title).(Lee Narin, Credit= Fantagio, 'fantagio 판타지오' YouTube)(SBS Star)