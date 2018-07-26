[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Names Jung Woo Sung the Most Talkative Actor in Cast of Her New Movie

Korean actress Han Hyo Joo talked about the actors who she recently co-worked with in her latest movie.On July 26, Han Hyo Joo had an interview and talked about behind stories of the movie 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE'.During the interview, Han Hyo Joo mentioned three actors Gang Dong Won, Kim Moo Yul, and Jung Woo Sung who took the leading roles of the movie with her.Han Hyo Joo said, "They are all so handsome and have such a nice personality."She continued her compliment saying, "I took most of the scenes with Gang Dong Won, so I depended on him a lot. Jung Woo Sung is a person who make me glad whenever I see him in a work or in an informal meeting. I worked with Kim Moo Yul after a long time. This time, I reassured the fact that he acts very well. I'm glad he has changed in an even better way than before."Han Hyo Joo said, "Among the three, Jung Woo Sung is the most talkative one." and added, "He always teaches me very kindly. He is the one who creates the friendly atmosphere."Meanwhile, the movie 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE' is in theaters starting July 25.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)