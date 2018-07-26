[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's Fans to Donate Electric Fan for Elderly Neighbors

In celebration of K-pop boy group Wanna One Kang Daniel's one year debut anniversary, his fans made a generous donation.On July 25, Kang Daniel's fan community 'Daniel.com' has donated a total of 120 electric fans to Yeongdo-gu Seniors Welfare Center.Busan's Yeongdo-gu is the neighborhood where Kang Daniel was born and raised before his debut.The fans commented, "Many people are suffering from continuous hot weather. To celebrate Daniel's debut anniversary, 'Daniel.com' has decided to donate 120 electric fans for the elderly citizens in need. We hope this kind, gentle breeze of Daniel to help the seniors overcome the hot summer weather."They concluded the message, "Thank you for the ones who helped this donation to be made earlier than it originally planned. The fans will be delivered to senior citizens who live alone by the end of this week."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's group Wanna One is currently visiting various cities in Asia for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.(Credit= 'danieldotcom_' Twitter, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)